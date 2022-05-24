GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) May is National Stroke Awareness Month, which makes it a good time to talk about ways to identify or prevent a stroke. Here to talk about stroke care and prevention, as well as the importance of seeking help quickly if you think or a loved one may be having a stroke is Dr. Nabil Wees, a vascular neurologist and director of tele-stroke and tele-neurology at Spectrum Health’s Butterworth Hospital.

Butterworth Hospital is a certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. They have the staff, expertise and ability to treat patients who have experienced the most serious and complex strokes. They treat more stroke patients than any other hospital in Michigan.

You can use the acronym BE FAST to remember the signs of a stroke, and also to remind yourself that if you have these symptoms you’d better BE FAST and call 911. The letters stand for:

• B: Balance – sudden dizziness or loss of balance or coordination

• E: Eyes – sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes

• F: Face – sudden weakness of the face (Does one side of your face droop?)

• A: Arm – weakness of an arm or leg

• S: Speech – sudden difficulty speaking

• T: Time – time the symptoms started

Spectrum Health is sponsoring stroke awareness night at LMCU Ballpark on June 28. The first 1,000 fans will receive a “Strike Out Stroke” baseball and there will be lots of information on hand on how to prevent a stroke as well as recognizing the signs of stroke.

