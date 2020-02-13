Closings & Delays
There are currently 25 active closings. Click for more details.

Beer Month GR kicks off this Saturday

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Saturday, February 15th kicks off a month near and dear to West Michigan hearts – Beer Month!

Highlights:

Cool Brews, Hot Eats – Experience the best of both worlds with food and beer pairing specials at many participating restaurant locations across the city.

15th Annual Winter Beer Festival – The Winter Beer Festival takes place on February 22nd at Fifth Third Ballpark and features 133 Michigan breweries and nearly 1,000 beers.

Sounds of Beer City – Check out live music around town at participating breweries while you enjoy their beers!

For a full list of everything happening in Grand Rapids for Beer Month, visit ExperienceGR.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 