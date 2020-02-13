Beer Month GR kicks off this Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Saturday, February 15th kicks off a month near and dear to West Michigan hearts – Beer Month!

Highlights:

Cool Brews, Hot Eats – Experience the best of both worlds with food and beer pairing specials at many participating restaurant locations across the city.

15th Annual Winter Beer Festival – The Winter Beer Festival takes place on February 22nd at Fifth Third Ballpark and features 133 Michigan breweries and nearly 1,000 beers.

Sounds of Beer City – Check out live music around town at participating breweries while you enjoy their beers!

For a full list of everything happening in Grand Rapids for Beer Month, visit ExperienceGR.com.