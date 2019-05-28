eightWest

Beer, brats & burgers – a great night at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - It’s all about fun this summer at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. The concert lineup continues to grow and the staff has great entertainment options scheduled.

Beer, Brat & Burgers – July 20th at the Entertainment Hall

On Saturday, July 20th, the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort will transform its Entertainment Hall, featuring live music performances from Dwight Yoakam and Eddie Money, 10 delicious brats, burgers and side dishes from the area’s top restaurants along with craft beer samples from local and national breweries. Part of the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Dine & Drink Series, join us as we celebrate another winning combination! 

Enjoy samples of craft beer from top local and national breweries. VIP tickets includes 15 samples and General Admission tickets include 10 samples.

Tickets include 2 burgers, 2 brats and 6 side dishes/desserts from top local restaurants.

Eddie Money will perform at 7:45PM and Dwight Yoakam will perform at 9:30PM.

  • Sugarland - June 28 
  • Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond the Fluffy World Tour – June 30
  • 3 Eleven - July 3
  • Snoop Dogg and Friends Tour featuring Ice Cube and Warren G – July 11
  • Five Finger Death Punch – July 13
  • Charlie Wilson & the Isley  Brothers – July 19
  • Tim McGraw - August 10 
