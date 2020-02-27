Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Become a substitute teacher with EDUStaff

eightWest
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you have ever pictured yourself in front of a classroom, this is a perfect time to take advantage of a opportunity to get there.  Lezlie Soda of EDUStaff  is here to explain and she’s brought one of their clients, teacher Elizabeth Hill with her.

Requirements:

  • Current or expired Michigan Teaching Certificate, or out of state certificate
  • 60+ credit hours from accredited community college or university with no less than 2.0 GPA
  • Be fingerprinted and pass a criminal history background check
  • Complete JobFit Assessment & Global Compliance Tutorial | Attend a 2-hour guest teacher workshop

EDUStaff

Sponsored by EDUStaff.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 