Beautify your space with wood planking

Do you have a knack for DIY and like the look of wood planking for your home. Well today we’re going to show you a way to beautify your space. Today Julie Feenstra is here from Great American Spaces.

Great American Spaces products are pre-finished wood planking for interior and exterior. They can be installed by a DIY’er as well as a professional contractor. Julie wants to take the fear out of the installation process for the consumer who is thinking about possibly doing a project themselves.

Here is the list of tools needed.

Air-powered or battery operated Finish Nailer (Easy BarnWood, ShipLap & BrewPub)
Air-powered or batter operated Brad Nailer or construction adhesive (Rustix)
Precision miter saw or miter box
Jigsaw
2″ or 2.5″, 15- or 16-gauge trim nails (Easy BarnWood, ShipLap & BrewPub)
1.5″ or 2″, 18-gauge brad nails (Rustix)
Rubber mallet
Level
Stud finder (if installing over drywall)
Tape measure
Safety goggles
Pencil
Touch up Kit

To request a quote
greatamericanspaces.com or 1.877.553.9945

