GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been a great summer to focus on our yards — and daydream about how we can use our outdoor spaces better. We’re all about giving you ideas. We’re profiling projects by the team at Harder & Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens.

This next project involved a big refresh of a backyard, as the home transferred from one generation of a family to the next.

If you’re interested in talking to a landscape designer at Harder & Warner about the possibilities for your outdoor space, they’d love to see you. Just give them a call or stop by their location on Broadmoor Avenue in Caledonia.

Harder & Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens

6464 Broadmoor SE

Caledonia

Open 7 days a week

616-698-6910