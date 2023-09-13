GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The real estate market continues to be strong as we roll into the fall months, and the lakeshore continues to be a hot spot for people looking to build. Lincoln Pines by Eastbrook Homes offers beautiful homes and condominiums just minutes from Lake Michigan.

There are a limited number of lots available at Lincoln Pines and a handful of move in ready homes. If you’re interested in learning more, you can head to the Eastbrook Homes website or you can also stop by and tour the model home during open house times or set up an appointment.

Rachael got the chance to visit this beautiful community in Grand Haven to see what it has available.

>>>Take a look!

Lincoln Pines by Eastbrook Homes

Condominiums, single family homes

School District: Grand Haven

EastbrookHomes.com/Community/Lincoln-Pines

Sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.