GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – New events and concerts are always being announced at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. For a lot of us, the thought of live music just makes winter a little easier to handle!

Coming on April 7th is country music chart-topper Jordan Davis! Tickets go on sale on January 28th for the show in the Entertainment Hall. The Brooks and Dunn Reboot Tour with special guest Scott McCreery is also coming to Soaring Eagle on June 15th! Tickets for that show go on sale January 27th.

The iconic Kool and the Gang will be at the Entertainment Hall on March 18th. Tickets aren’t on sale just yet but we’ll let you know once they are! Kool & the Gang were honored with a BET Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award back in 2014 and the next year they were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – you won’t want to miss this amazing show!

John Michael Montgomery with Rodney Atkins will perform on Saturday, February 25th in the Entertainment Hall. Tickets are on sale now to see these two legendary country music stars in Mount Pleasant! In early February it’s another country music multi-platinum artist – Chris Young. Kane Brown will be in concert on August 3rd outdoors as a part of his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour!

If you’re heading to Soaring Eagle, don’t forget to make a stop at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark, where it feels like Florida! It’s the perfect place to head for a weekend, where kids and parents can catch a wave with the flow-rider or the otter’s run slide. You can also check out the hot tub and rent a private cabana inside the waterpark. The cabanas includes a television with kid-friendly channels, a ceiling fan to keep you comfortable, table and chairs and your choice of either 6 bottles of water or soda. There’s also a place to secure your valuables.

The best place to start planning your trip is their website, SoaringEagleCasino.com – you can find out about all the deals they have and the specials they have for visitors!