Be the biggest loser – and win!

We can all be a little more energy efficient right? Well, DTE energy is challenging businesses to do this in a biggest loser energy styled competition. Here to talk to us more about this is Jonathan Wilson.

DTE Energy is promoting energy efficiency by sponsoring Michigan Battle of the Buildings, a biggest loser energy styled competition. The competition is based on the percentage of energy lost. Businesses are encouraged to reduce electric, gas and water consumption. The competition choses the winner by the biggest percentage of energy lost by the end of December, 2019. It is FREE for businesses to participate, and building owners and operators have until March 31, 2019.

