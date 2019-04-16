Be part of the Summer Concert Series at Soaring Eagle Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is looking for staff for their Summer Concert Series. They’re holding a job fair on Tuesday, April 23rd. The jobs would start in June, as they kick off their summer outdoor concert series. There's approximately 10 concerts throughout the summer. They're looking for ushers, security officers, wait staff, bartenders and transit drives.

You must be 18 or older to apply. There are more than 200 open positions. Candidates should bring two pieces of ID (one being a picture ID).

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Job Fair

Black River Room

6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd.

Mount Pleasant

April 23

10am-3pm and 6pm-8pm

Call for more information: 989-775-5600

