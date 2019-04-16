Be part of the Summer Concert Series at Soaring Eagle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is looking for staff for their Summer Concert Series. They’re holding a job fair on Tuesday, April 23rd. The jobs would start in June, as they kick off their summer outdoor concert series. There's approximately 10 concerts throughout the summer. They're looking for ushers, security officers, wait staff, bartenders and transit drives.
You must be 18 or older to apply. There are more than 200 open positions. Candidates should bring two pieces of ID (one being a picture ID).
Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Job Fair
- Black River Room
- 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd.
- Mount Pleasant
- April 23
- 10am-3pm and 6pm-8pm
- Call for more information: 989-775-5600
Upcoming Concerts
- Tim McGraw - August 10
- 3 Eleven - July 3
- Tacos and Tequila - May 18
- Sugarland - June 28
- George Lopez – May 5
- Collective Soul & The Gin Blossoms – June 14
- Kane Brown – August 16
- We Will Rock You – Queen Musical – November 22 and 23
