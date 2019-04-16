eightWest

Be part of the Summer Concert Series at Soaring Eagle

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 12:46 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 12:46 PM EDT

Be part of the Summer Concert Series at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is looking for staff for their Summer Concert Series. They’re holding a job fair on Tuesday, April 23rd. The jobs would start in June, as they kick off their summer outdoor concert series. There's approximately 10 concerts throughout the summer. They're looking for ushers, security officers, wait staff, bartenders and transit drives.

You must be 18 or older to apply. There are more than 200 open positions. Candidates should bring two pieces of ID (one being a picture ID).

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Job Fair

  • Black River Room
  • 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd.
  • Mount Pleasant
  • April 23
  • 10am-3pm and 6pm-8pm
  • Call for more information: 989-775-5600

Upcoming Concerts

  • Tim McGraw - August 10 
  • 3 Eleven - July 3
  • Tacos and Tequila - May 18 
  • Sugarland - June 28 
  • George Lopez – May 5
  • Collective Soul & The Gin Blossoms – June 14
  • Kane Brown – August 16
  • We Will Rock You – Queen Musical – November 22 and 23
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries