be nice. on the big screen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan has a new tool to help in the classroom. They recently premiered the movie that will help students and staff in schools to recognize the signs and symptoms of anxiety and depression along with risk factors. It uses the be nice. Action Plan to Notice, Invite, Challenge and Empower.

