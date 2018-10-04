be nice. on the big screen
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan has a new tool to help in the classroom. They recently premiered the movie that will help students and staff in schools to recognize the signs and symptoms of anxiety and depression along with risk factors. It uses the be nice. Action Plan to Notice, Invite, Challenge and Empower.
>>> Learn more in the video above.
Upcoming events:
Holland vs. East Kentwood Football Game
- Friday, October 5th
- Holland Public High School
- Jerseys were created and donated by the WE be nice. Memorial Fund
Red Flannel-to-Pulaski Days Fun Run/Walk Fundraiser
- Saturday, October 6th
- Start - Cedar Springs Brewing Company
- Register at beercitysports.com
Zeeland Pumpkinfest Parade
- Saturday, October 6th
- Downtown Zeeland
- To be in the parade: Email - jessicajones@benice.org
Zeeland East vs. West Football Game
- Friday October 12th
- Zeeland West High School
- Come cheer on the Chix or the Dux with us in Zeeland!
- The stadium and stands will be decorated in be nice.!
NAMI Walk | Saturday, October 13th
- 10am
- Davenport University
- Put on your be nice. gear and walk with us to raise awareness for mental health and education!
Community Mental Health Resource Expo
- October 17th
- 5pm - 8:30pm
- Rockford High School
- Kevin Hines Booksigning - 5:45pm-6:15pm
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Plainfield ramp to I-96 to reopen next week
- EPA to hold PFAS discussion in Kalamazoo
- Affordable housing coming to historic Kzoo neighborhood
- Michigan says opioid-related deaths keep rising
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.