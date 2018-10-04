eightWest

be nice. on the big screen

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 01:04 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 01:04 PM EDT

be nice. on the big screen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan has a new tool to help in the classroom. They recently premiered the movie that will help students and staff in schools to recognize the signs and symptoms of anxiety and depression along with risk factors. It uses the be nice. Action Plan to Notice, Invite, Challenge and Empower.

>>> Learn more in the video above. 

Upcoming events:

Holland vs. East Kentwood Football Game

  • Friday, October 5th
  • Holland Public High School
  • Jerseys were created and donated by the WE be nice. Memorial Fund

Red Flannel-to-Pulaski Days Fun Run/Walk Fundraiser

  • Saturday, October 6th
  • Start - Cedar Springs Brewing Company
  • Register at beercitysports.com

Zeeland Pumpkinfest Parade

Zeeland East vs. West Football Game

  • Friday October 12th
  • Zeeland West High School
  • Come cheer on the Chix or the Dux with us in Zeeland!
  • The stadium and stands will be decorated in be nice.!

NAMI Walk | Saturday, October 13th

  • 10am
  • Davenport University
  • Put on your be nice. gear and walk  with us to raise awareness for mental health and education!

Community Mental Health Resource Expo

  • October 17th
  • 5pm - 8:30pm
  • Rockford High School
  • Kevin Hines Booksigning - 5:45pm-6:15pm
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night

Photo Galleries
Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming