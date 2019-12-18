Be a voice for the children of Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Right now, children in Kent County are waiting for the help of a specially trained volunteer to help them through a very difficult time. CASA is ready to train more people to give them that help, CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. Today we have Cathy here to talk about the need, and how the community can get involved.

CASA of Kent County, Inc. is a non-profit organization that recruits, trains and empowers community members to advocate for abused and neglected children by being their voice in court.

CASA is reaching out to men and people of color to help us provide a voice for every child in foster care. A voice that reflects the cultural experiences that best match the cultural experiences of the children living in foster care. They hope to recruit an additional 50 community members in 2020 to add to our current pool of 100 CASA Volunteers.

www.casakentco.org

(616) 632-5311