Battle Creek takes honors for an All-America City

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The community of Battle Creek is being recognized nationally for its efforts to make it a better place to live, work and play. Battle Creek was recently named an all-America City by the National Civic League. Today we have Emirrora Austin with BCVision here along with Don Schils, with Operation Fit, one of the areas being recognized.

Three programs were highlighted in AAC Award: Operation Fit, School Behavioral Health Program and the Crisis Intervention Team. Representatives from each program traveled to Denver to perform and compete against 19 other cities from across the country. Battle Creek was one of 10 cities to earn the title.

BCVision is hosting a free event to celebrate this honor with the community.

All-America City Celebration