Battle Creek Shared Services Alliance can take some pressure off of local child care centers

eightWest

by: Jessica Jurczak

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Battle Creek Community Foundation is a great organization that has many community initiatives, including the Battle Creek Shared Services Alliance. The everyday operational and administrative tasks of running a child care center can be daunting and overwhelming, especially as we continue to navigate through the pandemic. That’s where the team at Battle Creek Shared Services Alliance comes in – we got the chance to talk to them about the great services they provide.

>>>Take a look!

Battle Creek Shared Services Alliance

Battle Creek Community Foundation Community Initiative
269-275-7085
contact@BCSSA.net
BCSSA.net
Battle Creek Community Foundation: BCCFoundation.org

Sponsored by the Battle Creek Community Foundation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon