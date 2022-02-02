Battle Creek Shared Services Alliance can take some pressure off of local child care centers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for more than a quarter-million COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

The recall is for the CovClear Rapid Antigen Test and the ImmunoPass COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test. The recall covers all lot codes and any test distributed between Jan. 1, 2021 and Nov. 11, 2021.