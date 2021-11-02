Battle Creek Community Foundation helps restore Heritage Tower under new name, The Milton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have an incredible story of an iconic building that fell into horrible disrepair many decades ago and the tough decision facing the Battle Creek community – should they tear it down or rebuild it, which would take years and cost millions of dollars?

The community decided to save Heritage Tower, an effort led by many, including the Battle Creek Community Foundation. The building is now set to re-open to the public next month under a new name, The Milton, a new look and a new opportunity to revitalize downtown Battle Creek.



Rachael got the chance to visit and learn more about the extreme makeover take a look!







