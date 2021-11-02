Battle Creek Community Foundation helps restore Heritage Tower under new name, The Milton

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have an incredible story of an iconic building that fell into horrible disrepair many decades ago and the tough decision facing the Battle Creek community – should they tear it down or rebuild it, which would take years and cost millions of dollars?

The community decided to save Heritage Tower, an effort led by many, including the Battle Creek Community Foundation. The building is now set to re-open to the public next month under a new name, The Milton, a new look and a new opportunity to revitalize downtown Battle Creek.

Rachael got the chance to visit and learn more about the extreme makeover take a look!

The Milton

25 W Michigan Ave – Battle Creek
TheMiltonBattleCreek.com
BCCFoundation.org

Sponsored by the Battle Creek Community Foundation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon