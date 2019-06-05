Batter up for a better life for West Michigan kids Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This month, West Michigan's favorite Charity Softball game is back for the 32nd year! Pitting members of the local media against area priests. Let's Go to Bat for Kids raises crucial funds for Catholic Charities West Michigan. Here to help us preview the event is Bethany Stowe.

Admission is FREE and families are encouraged to bring their children to enjoy the fun, which will include many activities at the ballpark for the kids. (Parking for each vehicle is $7 parking)

The event raises money for and awareness of the child welfare programs of Catholic Charities West Michigan, which include more than 15 programs that are designed to keep families together and thriving.

Here are the details about Let's Go To Bat For Kids! for 2019:

LET'S GO TO BAT FOR KIDS!

Thursday, June 20, 2019

Event Schedule:

5:30PM Gates Open

5:30-8:30PM FREE Activities Along the Concourse!

5:45PM- Scrimmage Game between Immaculate Heart of Mary and Holy Spirit

6:30PM Opening Ceremonies

7PM Game Begins

8:30PM Game Concludes, MVP Announced and Raffle Winners Announced

Other activities that night while the game is played:

Raffle with great prizes, such as $500 in cash, two kayaks (donated by KL Outdoor), free passes to local zoo/museums

Kids activities on the ballpark concourses, such as face painting, balloon twisters, John Ball Zoo-Traveling Zoo!, Kent County Sherriff's Department K-9 Unit, Whitecaps team mascots, and more!

Between inning hilarious fan competitions on the field

Fifth Third Ballpark at US 131 and West River Drive in Comstock Park

Register for free tickets under Events at: ccwestmi.org

ABOUT CATHOLIC CHARITIES WEST MICHIGAN:

For nearly seven decades, Catholic Charities West Michigan has been feeding the hungry, counseling those who struggle and building strong families. Through a broad spectrum of social service programs focused on the needs of children and families, CCWM serves residents of 11 counties in West Michigan. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, CCWM has more than 285 employees who work from nine locations and last year touched the lives of more than 21,000 individuals. For more information, visit www.ccwestmi.org.