GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we approach Veterans Day, we know there are a lot of events and programs not only honoring those who have served but giving back to those men and women. Over the years, we’ve highlighted a special program at SIR Home Improvements – it’s called Baths for the Brave, giving vets much needed life-changing access.
Baths for the Brave:
- Percentage of all SIR Home sales go back in out community though these charity programs
- Do not need to be deemed disabled through the VA to be considered
- Providing no threshold walk in showers for disabled veterans at no cost to them
- Nominate by going to SIRHome.com and clicking the link in the upper right corner
Sponsored by SIR Home Improvements.