GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we approach Veterans Day, we know there are a lot of events and programs not only honoring those who have served but giving back to those men and women. Over the years, we’ve highlighted a special program at SIR Home Improvements – it’s called Baths for the Brave, giving vets much needed life-changing access.

Baths for the Brave:

Percentage of all SIR Home sales go back in out community though these charity programs

Do not need to be deemed disabled through the VA to be considered

Providing no threshold walk in showers for disabled veterans at no cost to them

Nominate by going to SIRHome.com and clicking the link in the upper right corner

Sponsored by SIR Home Improvements.