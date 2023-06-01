GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute Purple Community and Pure Barre are excited to announce the return of Pure Barre on the Blue Bridge for the 10th anniversary! Join us on Wednesday, September 6, for an evening of fun and fresh air, while supporting research at VAI to fight cancer, Parkinson’s and other diseases. They are also debuting the Pure Barre Summer Series featuring three rooftop barre classes at the rooftop of The Friesian restaurant on Sunday mornings in June, July and August!

To get tickets to the event, visit VAI.org/Events!