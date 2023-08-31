GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Andel Institute Purple Community and Pure Barre are excited to announce the return of Pure Barre on the Blue Bridge for the 10th anniversary. Join them on Wednesday, Sept. 6, for an evening of fun and fresh air, while supporting research at VAI to fight cancer, Parkinson’s and other diseases.

Experience a barre class on the iconic Blue Bridge taught by world class instructors. Your $25 admission includes a swag bag, and all proceeds from the event will support VAI’s biomedical research and K-12 education programs. If you are a business who wants to get involved, sponsorship opportunities are available. There will be a silent auction, so arrive early to bid on the auction items.

To get tickets to the event, visit VAI.org/Events!