GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – After a 3 year hiatus, Hospice of Michigan is bringing back its signature fundraising event – Barley, BBQ and Beats. today we have Barbara Anderson from Hospice of Michigan along with Keith from the Grilling Company and Jon from Long Road Distillers here with a preview of this great event!
Barley, BBQ & Beats
Benefitting Hospice of Michigan
May 6th at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Tickets: $50 pre-sale ($75 at the door)
Each ticket entitles the holder to 3 visits to barbecue vendors and 3 visits to cocktail vendors with the opportunity to purchase additional tastings
HOM.org
Sponsored by Hospice of Michigan.