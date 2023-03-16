GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – After a 3 year hiatus, Hospice of Michigan is bringing back its signature fundraising event – Barley, BBQ and Beats. today we have Barbara Anderson from Hospice of Michigan along with Keith from the Grilling Company and Jon from Long Road Distillers here with a preview of this great event!

Barley, BBQ & Beats

Benefitting Hospice of Michigan

May 6th at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Tickets: $50 pre-sale ($75 at the door)

Each ticket entitles the holder to 3 visits to barbecue vendors and 3 visits to cocktail vendors with the opportunity to purchase additional tastings

HOM.org

Sponsored by Hospice of Michigan.