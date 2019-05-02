Barley, BBQ & Beats: hand-crafted cocktails, mouth-watering food and great live music Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Hospice of Michigan is hosting a night of food, drinks and entertainment to benefit the organization's Open Access program. The fundraising event features West Michigan's finest barbecue pit masters and restaurants, local and regional distilleries serving hand-crafted whiskey cocktails, and local bands bringing entertainment to the stage.

The fourth annual Barley, BBQ & Beats is a fun night out on the town for hundreds of supporters, though the real mission is to raise crucial funds for Hospice of Michigan's Open Access Program. The Open Access Program delivers the highest quality of care for patients regardless of their ability to pay. Programs like this are able to sustain due to community support, donors and the annual event, Barley BBQ & Beats.

Barley, BBQ & Beats 2019