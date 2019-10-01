Bark in the Dark with Humane Society of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - We're focusing on our health today, specifically limb amputation. Far too often, amputation is recommended when there may be other options.

September is PAD Awareness Month, it's a chronic circulatory condition that can lead to limb amputation when left untreated. Two Grand Rapids-area doctors are really changing the game when it comes to this disease. They're called the "Leg Savers" and many of their patients come from all over the country, to save their legs or feet from having to be amputated. The doctors have pioneered procedures that are saving lives. Today we're taking you to Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Centers for Amputation Prevention, to learn more about what they do!