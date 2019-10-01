Bark in the Dark with Humane Society of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is the perfect time to enjoy time outside and look for ways to stay active! The Humane Society of West Michigan is getting ready for its annual Bark in the Dark. Today we have Megan Ellinger, Holly Guild, and their 4-legged friend, Tamara, in studio.
Bark in the Dark
- Saturday, October 5, 2019
- 5:00pm at Riverside Park
- Join them for the seventh annual Bark in the Dark! This family and dog friendly glow-in-the-dark 5k and 1 mile fun run/walk is bound to be a blast!
- 5:00-9:00pm – Event Festivities
- 6:30pm – Race Start
- barkinthedark.org