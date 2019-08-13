Back problems? Explore physical therapy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Did you know that back problems are more common in women than men? Many women turn to pain meds or even surgery, but there is a much safer solution, physical therapy. We’re here with Gina Otterbein and Denise Young-Craig from Northern Physical Therapy, which is part of the Ivy Rehab Network.

Northern PT has back pain specialists at each of their West Michigan locations, including the newest location in Kalamazoo. You can come to PT with or without a referral from your doctor and Northern PT offers free consultations and can get you in this week.

Northern Physical Therapy