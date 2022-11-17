GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The busy holiday shopping season has started and whether you’re shopping online, buying local or shopping big box stores, there’s some things you should be aware of before you swipe that card.

Troy & Lisa from the Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan is here today to give us some advice.

Online Shopping Scams:

Many advertise on social media

May offer low prices/too good to be true

Uses pressure tactics

No reviews or online information

Tips:

Check BBB.org first

first Know the return policy & timeline

Get a receipt

Be deliberate with purchases of gift cards

Sponsored by the Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan.