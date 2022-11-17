GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The busy holiday shopping season has started and whether you’re shopping online, buying local or shopping big box stores, there’s some things you should be aware of before you swipe that card.
Troy & Lisa from the Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan is here today to give us some advice.
Online Shopping Scams:
- Many advertise on social media
- May offer low prices/too good to be true
- Uses pressure tactics
- No reviews or online information
Tips:
- Check BBB.org first
- Know the return policy & timeline
- Get a receipt
- Be deliberate with purchases of gift cards
