Auto loans: save money and get the best loan for you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Applying for an auto loan can be confusing, whether you’re buying your first car or fifth. MSUFCU Chief Marketing Officer Deidre Davis has several steps you can take to save money and get the best auto loan for you.

Before applying for an auto loan

Review your budget
*Determine what monthly payment you can afford
*Include gas, maintenance and insurance

Get preapproved
*Will include amount approved to borrow, interest rate and terms
*Preapproval shows you are a serious buyer

Save for a down payment
*Save for other fees: title, registration, taxes

Loan terms:
*shorter the term, more you save

Before signing agreement, review paperwork
MSUFCU offers
*Preapproval in 10 minutes
*ReadyLoan Check saving you time
*Refinancing and lease options

Apply with mobile app, at a branch, or call

MSUFCU

MSUFCU.org
86 Monroe Center
616-552-6734

Sponsored by MSUFCU.

