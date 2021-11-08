Auto loans: save money and get the best loan for you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Applying for an auto loan can be confusing, whether you’re buying your first car or fifth. MSUFCU Chief Marketing Officer Deidre Davis has several steps you can take to save money and get the best auto loan for you.

Before applying for an auto loan

Review your budget

*Determine what monthly payment you can afford

*Include gas, maintenance and insurance

Get preapproved

*Will include amount approved to borrow, interest rate and terms

*Preapproval shows you are a serious buyer



Save for a down payment

*Save for other fees: title, registration, taxes



Loan terms:

*shorter the term, more you save



Before signing agreement, review paperwork

MSUFCU offers

*Preapproval in 10 minutes

*ReadyLoan Check saving you time

*Refinancing and lease options



Apply with mobile app, at a branch, or call

