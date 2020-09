GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The most critical time for cognitive development is in a child’s early years. So when you’re looking for toys, the ones that are the most fun are the ones that enhance creativity and strengthen the imagination.

We continue to highlight unique places throuought Rockford – today, we’re taking you to Aunt Candy’s Toy Company!

>>>Take a look!

Aunt Candy’s Toy Company

63 Courtland St. – Rockford

616-866-8783

AuntCandysToyCompany.com

Sponsored by Aunt Candy’s Toy Company.