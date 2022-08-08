GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hackley Public Library is in downtown Muskegon and offers free programs, services, and resources to the community. They have a great list of events coming up in August – Mallory joins us today to tell us what they have going on.

Upcoming Events:

Zoo to You! with John Ball Zoo – 2pm, Wednesday, August 10

Library Confidential – 5:30pm, Thursday, August 11

Crafty Afternoon: Waves – 2-3:30pm, Wednesday, August 17

Mariachi Music with Gabriel Estrada – 5:30pm, Thursday, August 25

Hackley Public Library

316 W Webster Ave – Muskegon

231-722-8000

HackleyLibrary.org