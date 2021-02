GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love supporting our local arts, especially since they’ve been hit hard by the pandemic. Now there’s a really cool way to support local artists by purchasing clothing with art that they designed themselves!

Ian from Augment Apparel joins us to tell us about this special collaboration.

Augment Apparel

The Grand Rapids Collection

AugmentApparel.com

Facebook.com/Augment.Brand