Audrey Strock: one in 5,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - As a young child, Audrey Strock was diagnosed with a disease that affects just one out of every 5,000 people.

Audrey has received ten blood transfusions to combat hereditary spherocytosis, a blood disorder that that causes anemia as it reduces the body's ability to maintain a normal level of red cells. As a result, Audrey had to undergo regular blood transfusions.

In 2014 Audrey underwent surgery to remove her spleen to control the anemia she was experiencing due to her blood disorder.

Today, Audrey is no longer in need of transfusions but her family shares her story because they are grateful for the support of donors through Michigan Blood.