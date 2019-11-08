Attention foodies – Signature Chefs Auction to benefit March of Dimes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- If you’re a foodie, this next event is perfect for you. On Monday, some of West Michigan’s best chefs are coming together to support a great cause and serve some delicious food. Here to tell us all about the Signature Chefs Auction are Chefs Shawn Kohlhaas and Danielle Scott.

SIGNATURE CHEFS AUCTION, GRAND RAPIDS

Monday, November 11, 2019

5:00 PM

DeVos Place

303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

The event that supports the March of Dimes is held in the Steelcase Ballroom at DeVos Place. You will enjoy tasting the signature dishes of local chefs before taking your seats for the Live Auction and Fund the Mission.

SUPPORT THE MISSION

Premature birth is the most serious infant health problem in the United States today. It affects more than half a million babies nationwide each year, with over 15,000 in Michigan alone. Babies born too soon are more likely to die or have lifelong disabilities.

March of Dimes is committed to reversing this trend by funding research to find the causes of premature birth and providing comfort and information to families.

With your March of Dimes Fund the Mission Gift at Signature Chefs, we can help to fund the research, education, and support needed to ensure more babies celebrate their first birthday.