GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation is known for putting on amazing cultural festivals in West Michigan. Their 2nd annual Global Water Fest is taking place this Saturday and is free to attend!

Ace from the foundation and MaiSee, one of the vendors at the festival, join us today.

Global Water Fest Grand Rapids

Saturday, July 30th

8am-8pm

Canal Park – 941 Monroe NW – Grand Rapids

Free event

GlobalWaterFestGR.com