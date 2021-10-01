Attend a Goat Yoga session at Bluebird Meadow Farm in Ada!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – People have enjoyed the therapeutic benefits of yoga for many years so we learned about this particular kind of yoga – Goat Yoga! Instead of a yoga studio, it takes place on a farm and involves many furry and friendly participants.

Goat Yoga is a fun way to get your workout in, be out in nature and to get in touch with animals and wildlife. It takes place at Bluebird Meadow Farm in Ada!

>>>Take a look!

Bluebird Meadow Goat Yoga

2821 Boynton Ave NE – Ada

BluebirdMeadowGoatYoga.com