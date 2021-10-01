Attend a Goat Yoga session at Bluebird Meadow Farm in Ada!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – People have enjoyed the therapeutic benefits of yoga for many years so we learned about this particular kind of yoga – Goat Yoga! Instead of a yoga studio, it takes place on a farm and involves many furry and friendly participants.

Goat Yoga is a fun way to get your workout in, be out in nature and to get in touch with animals and wildlife. It takes place at Bluebird Meadow Farm in Ada!

2821 Boynton Ave NE – Ada
BluebirdMeadowGoatYoga.com

