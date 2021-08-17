Make sure you get enough Vitamin D in your diet as the days get shorter!

Weight Loss Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The days are getting shorter, with earlier sunsets and later sunrises, which means less sunlight! Have you ever wondered if you’re getting enough Vitamin D?

Our Expert, Dr. Geri Williams from Ideal You, joins us to help us understand why Vitamin D is so essential to healthy living.

Ideal You

4551 Cascade Rd. SE, Ste A
844-278-4443
IdealYou.US
SPECIAL: eightWest viewers can book a free consultation and free body composition analysis if you book today plus $200 in free groceries when you sign up for the program.

Sponsored by Ideal You.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon