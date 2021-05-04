Ideal You gives tips for getting more Vitamin C into your diet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This year, more than ever, many of us are looking to give our immune system a boost.

Vitamin C is important to staying healthy, so what are some easy ways for us to get more of it into our diet? Dr. Geri Williams, with Ideal You – our Weight Loss Expert, joins us today.

>>>Take a look!

Ideal You

4551 Cascade Rd. SE, Ste A

844-278-4443

IdealYou.US

SPECIAL: eightWest viewers can book a free consultation if you book today plus $200 in free groceries when you sign up for the program!

Sponsored by Ideal You.