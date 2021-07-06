Ideal You gives some healthy meal-prepping tips and ideas!

Weight Loss Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With many people transitioning back to in-person work at the office, how can you meal prep and stick to a healthy lifestyle without eating out all the time?

Our Expert, Dr. Geri Williams with Ideal You, joins us with some advice.

>>>Take a look!

Ideal You

4551 Cascade Rd. SE, Ste A
844-278-4443
IdealYou.US
SPECIAL: eightWest viewers can book a free consultation if you book today plus $200 in free groceries when you sign up for the program – Slim Summer Sale

Sponsored by Ideal You.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon