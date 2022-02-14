Ideal You gives ideas for healthier Valentine’s Day gift alternatives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you think about Valentine’s Day you might think of giving candy or chocolates but if you or your sweetheart want to enjoy a healthier holiday, there are lots of other options!

Ideal You is our Weight Loss Expert – Dr. Geri Williams has some unique and healthier gift ideas for this Valentine’s Day!

Ideal You

Lose 20-40 pounds before spring

4551 Cascade Rd. SE, Ste A

844-278-4443

IdealYou.US

SPECIAL: Visit IdealYou.us to schedule a consultation today & receive $100 weight loss consultation and body composition analysis free. Receive an additional $200 off when you sign up.

Sponsored by Ideal You.