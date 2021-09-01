Ideal You discusses why the time of day you eat matters for health and weight loss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – On any given day, about 50% of Americans are on a diet.

Dr. Geri Williams with Ideal You, our Weight Loss Expert, joins us today to tell us why success in weight loss may depend just as much on the time you eat as it does on what you eat.

Ideal You

4551 Cascade Rd. SE, Ste A

844-278-4443

IdealYou.US

SPECIAL: eightWest viewers can book a free consultation and free body composition analysis if you book today plus $200 in free groceries when you sign up for the program.

Sponsored by Ideal You.