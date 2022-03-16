GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Nearly 70% of Americans are at an unhealthy weight and a staggering 35% of Americans are classified as obese. Living with obesity can not only impact your physical health but also your wallet.

Dr. Geri Williams from Ideal You is our Weight Loss Expert and she joins us today.

Ideal You

Lose 20-40 pounds before summer

4551 Cascade Rd. SE, Ste A

844-278-4443

IdealYou.US

SPECIAL: Visit IdealYou.us to schedule a consultation today & receive $100 weight loss consultation and body composition analysis free. Receive an additional $200 off when you sign up.

Sponsored by Ideal You.