Ideal You discusses choosing healthier ice cream alternatives for this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is here and a favorite summertime snack is always ice cream – but you may be looking for some healthier alternatives!
Dr. Geri Williams, from Ideal You, our Expert in Weight Loss, joins us with some great ideas!
>>>Take a look!
Ideal You
4551 Cascade Rd. SE, Ste A
844-278-4443
IdealYou.US
SPECIAL: eightWest viewers can book a free consultation if you book today plus $200 in free groceries when you sign up for the program – Slim Summer Sale
Sponsored by Ideal You.