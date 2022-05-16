GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the season for firing up the grill, outdoor gatherings are back, and at the center of it all, besides the fellowship, is the food!

Dr. Geri from Ideal You is our Weight Loss Expert and she joins us today to remind us that you can enjoy it all without worrying about gaining weight if you have a good plan.

Stay on Track With Your Weight Loss Goals:

Eat a healthy meal beforehand to balance your blood sugar

Stay hydrated and bring water with you

Position yourself away from the food table

Engage in converstaion to move your focus away from food

Keep calm – no one is watching what you eat

Bring your own food dish

Grill lean meat like sirloin, bison or even chicken breast

Avoid processed meats like hot dogs and brats since they have higher sodium and sugar level

Shish kabobs are a great option for a mix of meat and veggies

Try grilled seafood

