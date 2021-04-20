Don’t avoid healthy fats in your diet if you’re looking to lose weight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s easy to associate eating fat with gaining weight but there are fats that you need in your diet for creating healthy cells and hormones in your body.

Dr. Geri Williams with Ideal You, our Weight Loss Expert, joins us to tell us more about these healthy fats and why you shouldn’t avoid them.

Ideal You

4551 Cascade Rd. SE, Ste A

844-278-4443

IdealYou.US

SPECIAL: eightWest viewers can book a free consultation if you book today plus $200 in free groceries when you sign up for the program!

Sponsored by Ideal You.