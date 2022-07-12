GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mid summer in Michigan means cherry season! Not only are cherries delicious, but eating cherries can be a great health strategy too! Dr. Geri from Ideal You is our Weight Loss Expert to talk about cherries and why they can be a healthy addition to your diet.
Health Benefits of Cherries:
- Low in calories
- Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients
- Good source of vitamin C, potassium and fiber
- Tart cherries are lower in sugar and have been shown to offer the most health benefits
- Drinking tart cherry juice can help the body to reduce inflammation
- Tart cherry juice can help you get better and deeper sleep
- Cherries are a good source of pectin which is a soluble fiber that dissolves in the stomach, increases in size and takes up more space, which can reduce overeating and promote weight loss over time
