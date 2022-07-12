GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mid summer in Michigan means cherry season! Not only are cherries delicious, but eating cherries can be a great health strategy too! Dr. Geri from Ideal You is our Weight Loss Expert to talk about cherries and why they can be a healthy addition to your diet.

Health Benefits of Cherries:

Low in calories

Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients

Good source of vitamin C, potassium and fiber

Tart cherries are lower in sugar and have been shown to offer the most health benefits

Drinking tart cherry juice can help the body to reduce inflammation

Tart cherry juice can help you get better and deeper sleep

Cherries are a good source of pectin which is a soluble fiber that dissolves in the stomach, increases in size and takes up more space, which can reduce overeating and promote weight loss over time

