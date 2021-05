GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re all so excited about ArtPrize coming back this year! Our local veterans can also get involved and a be a part of ArtPrize with special art workshops.

Rachel from Kent County Veterans Services, our Veterans Expert joins us along with Pamela Alderman to tell us about this special opportunity!

Kent County Veterans Services

For more information, visit ArtPrize.org

KentCountyVeteransServices.com

Sponsored by Kent County Veterans Services.