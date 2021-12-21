Kent County Veterans Services teams up with the Jaeger Foundation to help veterans be paired with a service dog

Veterans Expert

by: Jessica Jurczak

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent County Veterans Services is our Veterans Expert and they recognize the unique resources that veterans in our community need.They’ve also teamed up with the Jaeger Foundation to help veterans be paired with a service dog!

Rachel joins us today along with Danielle from the Jaeger Foundation.

Kent County Veterans Services

616-632-5722
kcvs@kentcountymi.gov
KentCountyVeteransServices.com
GRCC Vet Center: GRCC.edu/Veteran-Services

