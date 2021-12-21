Kent County Veterans Services teams up with the Jaeger Foundation to help veterans be paired with a service dog

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent County Veterans Services is our Veterans Expert and they recognize the unique resources that veterans in our community need.They’ve also teamed up with the Jaeger Foundation to help veterans be paired with a service dog!

Rachel joins us today along with Danielle from the Jaeger Foundation.

Kent County Veterans Services

616-632-5722

kcvs@kentcountymi.gov

KentCountyVeteransServices.com

GRCC Vet Center: GRCC.edu/Veteran-Services

Sponsored by Kent County Veterans Services.