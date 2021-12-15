Kent County Veterans Services teams up with Grand Rapids Community College vet center

Veterans Expert

by: Jessica Jurczak

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent County Veterans Services is our Veterans Expert and their mission is to bring quality resources to local veterans, including a variety of virtual services.

Rachel joins us today and joining her is Patrick from Grand Rapids Community College to explain a special partnership between the vet center and GRCC.

Kent County Veterans Services

616-632-5722
kcvs@kentcountymi.gov
KentCountyVeteransServices.com
GRCC Vet Center: GRCC.edu/Veteran-Services

Sponsored by Kent County Veterans Services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon