Kent County Veterans Services teams up with Grand Rapids Community College vet center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent County Veterans Services is our Veterans Expert and their mission is to bring quality resources to local veterans, including a variety of virtual services.
Rachel joins us today and joining her is Patrick from Grand Rapids Community College to explain a special partnership between the vet center and GRCC.
Kent County Veterans Services
616-632-5722
kcvs@kentcountymi.gov
KentCountyVeteransServices.com
GRCC Vet Center: GRCC.edu/Veteran-Services
