Kent County Veterans Services & Senior Neighbors team up to help veterans with home repairs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our Veterans Expert, Kent County Veterans Services, is still operating fully during the pandemic with their staff working remotely. They’ve also partnered with Senior Neighbors to help senior veterans with home repairs and modifications, making these services affordable for veterans in need.

Nelson from Kent County Veterans Services and Brian from Senior Neighbors join us to tell us all about this special partnership and how it’s helping our community.

Kent County Veterans Services: KentCountyVeteransServices.com

Senior Neighbors: SeniorNeighbors.org

Sponsored by Kent County Veterans Services.