Kent County Veterans Services provides a variety of services for vets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Veterans living in Kent County are eligible to receive a variety of services from food vouchers to help with securing an assistance dog.

For more information about the service dogs they provide from the Jaeger Foundation, click here.

We also take a look at the different clinics and events they offer for veterans including their free Dental Clinic on September 17th.

For a full list of services and resources provided by Kent County Veterans Services, visit AccessKent.com.

Sponsored by Kent County Veterans Services.