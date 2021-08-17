Kent County Veterans Services partner with Equine Assisted Development to provide therapeutic services for veterans

Veterans Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For those who’ve been through trauma, stress, loss or pain… therapy can be life changing… and a lot of local veterans are finding therapeutic help outside the doctor’s office… and alongside horses.

A partnership between our Expert, Kent County Veterans Services, and the Equine Assisted Development center offers that life changing, hands-on opportunity through the Commanche Project. We had the chance to stop by their farm in the city to learn more about the program, and what they do.

>>>Take a look!

Kent County Veterans Services

616-632-5722
kcvs@kentcountymi.gov
KentCountyVeteransServices.com

Sponsored by Kent County Veterans Services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon