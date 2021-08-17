Kent County Veterans Services partner with Equine Assisted Development to provide therapeutic services for veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For those who’ve been through trauma, stress, loss or pain… therapy can be life changing… and a lot of local veterans are finding therapeutic help outside the doctor’s office… and alongside horses.
A partnership between our Expert, Kent County Veterans Services, and the Equine Assisted Development center offers that life changing, hands-on opportunity through the Commanche Project. We had the chance to stop by their farm in the city to learn more about the program, and what they do.
