Kent County Veterans Services offers virtual opportunities for veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The team at Kent County Veterans Services, our Veterans Expert, works hard to provide the best services for veterans in our community.

They are able to help veterans virtually and even provide Zoom classes multiple times a week. Rachel joins us to talk about everything they offer along with Terry from Warriors and Caregivers United.

>>>Take a look!

Kent County Veterans Services

616-632-5722

kcvs@kentcountymi.gov

KentCountyVeteransServices.com

Sponsored by Kent County Veterans Services.