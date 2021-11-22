Kent County Veterans Services offers virtual opportunities for veterans

Veterans Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The team at Kent County Veterans Services, our Veterans Expert, works hard to provide the best services for veterans in our community.

They are able to help veterans virtually and even provide Zoom classes multiple times a week. Rachel joins us to talk about everything they offer along with Terry from Warriors and Caregivers United.

>>>Take a look!

Kent County Veterans Services

616-632-5722
kcvs@kentcountymi.gov
KentCountyVeteransServices.com

Sponsored by Kent County Veterans Services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon