Kent County Veterans Services offers art workshops and Family Fun Day for veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For the second year in a row, our Veterans Expert, Kent County Veterans Services, has partnered with Pamela Alderman to bring art to veterans in Kent County.

Not only do they host monthly art workshops, the team will also be a part of this year’s ArtPrize. Rachel, from Kent County Veterans Services, and Pamela join us today!

Kent County Veterans Services

For more information, visit ArtPrize.org

KentCountyVeteransServices.com

Sponsored by Kent County Veterans Services.